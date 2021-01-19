Advertisement

Police asking for help in search for missing man

(KWQC)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing man in Laurel County.

Troopers say Casper Burkhart, 58, was last seen at his home in Corbin on May 4th, 2019.

Burkhart’s wife says he left with people she did not know and never returned home. She said she has not seen or heard from him since.

Burkhart is 5′6 130lbs, with brown hair, as he was last seen with blue jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

