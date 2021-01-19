Multiple people arrested on robbery and assault charges in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people are facing charges following an incident this weekend in Whitley County.

On Sunday, police responded to what was reported as an assault in Williamsburg.

After getting a warrant, deputies along with officers with the Williamsburg Police Department searched the home and found several people inside, including one hiding in the attic.

Police arrested Charlie Bunch, Nicholas Hall, Dalton Powers and Jessica Powers.

Bunch is charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief, and terroristic threatening. Hall faces robbery, assault, and criminal mischief charges. Dalton Powers is charged with robbery, assault, and criminal mischief. Jessica Powers was arrested for hindering prosecution.

Dalton Powers, Charlie Bunch and Nicholas Hall are being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

