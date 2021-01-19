Advertisement

Multiple people arrested on robbery and assault charges in Whitley County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people are facing charges following an incident this weekend in Whitley County.

On Sunday, police responded to what was reported as an assault in Williamsburg.

After getting a warrant, deputies along with officers with the Williamsburg Police Department searched the home and found several people inside, including one hiding in the attic.

Police arrested Charlie Bunch, Nicholas Hall, Dalton Powers and Jessica Powers.

Bunch is charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief, and terroristic threatening. Hall faces robbery, assault, and criminal mischief charges. Dalton Powers is charged with robbery, assault, and criminal mischief. Jessica Powers was arrested for hindering prosecution.

Dalton Powers, Charlie Bunch and Nicholas Hall are being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

Police asking for help in search for missing man
Virtual learning
Knox County Schools to return to virtual learning
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Have you seen this missing man from Laurel County?
Schools and coronavirus.
Lee County, Va. School Board votes to extend virtual learning