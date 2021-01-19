Mount Sterling community continues Dr. King’s legacy through weekend long service projects

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - “I’ve been going to the marches for 20 years. I know the people, the regulars. These people were not regulars. They didn’t look like me,” said Valerie Scott, the Co-Chairperson of the DuBois Education Committee.

Joined in song, locked arm in arm, a community of people, of all races, marching together in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Mount Sterling Sunday.

“We have so much turmoil going on in this world right now, we wanted to make sure we play a distraction to that by doing great things, and good things,” Scott said.

So a group of people ‘masked up, and marched on.’ But a march wouldn’t be enough for the DuBois Community Center group. They were looking for a more hands on approach to doing those great things.

“We were thinking about our kids in the community. I asked Cambri one day how education is going in the home. I asked her if she had a desk and she said no. I said, ‘Well where do you go when you’re working?’ She said, ‘In my bed.’”

During a year of virtual learning, Cambri Walker, like many others, was lacking an integral part to studying: a desk.

As Co-Chair of Education at the center, Scott, put her husband Glen and his carpentry skills to work. Building desks for any kid who needs one, right from their home garage. Then, community center President Tuanya Jones paints them.

“We just want to serve. That’s one thing we can all do. We can serve others. That’s what Dr. King was about, serving,” said Scott.

Scott and volunteers served all weekend long. They donated food to those in need. Gifted fruit baskets to healthcare workers and law enforcement and gift bags to those in nursing homes. From young people to the center leaders, it’s their way of continuing Dr. King’s legacy.

The community center volunteers will be taking another fruit basket to show their thanks to sanitation workers Tuesday.

Scott said this is particularly important to the group because Doctor King was in Memphis fighting for rights of sanitation workers when he was assassinated.

Lowes donated the supplies to build the desks.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.