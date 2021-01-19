More than 40 KSP troopers to provide security at Presidential Inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 44 Kentucky State Police Troopers will join local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the country to provide security at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Troopers will be temporarily sworn in as local officers. This gives them the power to arrest during their duties.

KSP will assist in traffic, crowd control and security at events and other assignments.

“The brave men and women of the Kentucky State Police will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country as they assist in and around Washington, D.C. with tomorrow’s presidential inauguration,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security. Thank you to our KSP Troopers for always providing exceptional service and protection to all citizens.”

KSP troopers made their first appearance at the Presidential Inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005 and have been honored to participate since that time.

Acting KSP commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. says two troopers from each of KSP’s 16 posts have been assigned to the detail.

“I am proud that KSP is continuing our long standing tradition of providing assistance with the presidential inauguration. Our agency is honored to help our nation in this official capacity,” said Col. Burnett.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s service, this year is the largest single deputization with more than 20,000 law enforcement personnel. About 90 outside law enforcement agencies are providing security as well.

