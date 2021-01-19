Messy Tuesday on the way, rain and snow chances early

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The morning drive could be a little tricky depending on where you are, so take it easy on the roads heading to work or school.

Today and Tonight

Depending on the temperature where you are this morning, you could see a little bit of everything. Some of us could start off with a little snow or wintry mix with temperatures near or just above freezing when you wake up. The good news is that as temperatures climb, if there is any moisture left after mid-morning, it will turn into rain. Sprinkles will be around off and on throughout the day as highs climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, skies will try to clear, but I don’t know if they can. I can’t rule out some flurries as temps drop into the upper 20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After some morning flurries and clouds on Wednesday, the sunshine makes a triumphant return by the afternoon hours. It will be a chilly day with most spots staying in the upper 30s for highs. Like Monday night, our overnight low on Wednesday night will likely be around 30 just after midnight and then slowly go up as we head toward morning. Scattered chances for wintry mix or snow are possible in the southern counties late.

Those scattered chances linger into Thursday, again mainly in the southern counties near the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia border. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s later in the day and those chances should move out by the afternoon hours.

Look for sun and clouds to wrap up the work week on Friday and most of the weekend looks dry at this point.

