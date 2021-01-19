Advertisement

Man arrested on meth charges in Laurel County

Billy Wilder
Billy Wilder(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, around 12:24 p.m. Laurel County Sheriff’s arrested 46-year-old Billy Wilder off Boardwalk Circle.

Police found methamphetamine in the possession of Billy Wilder.

Wilder was charged on Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision, failing to report to parole officer in Leslie County Court on burglary, and complicity to commit burglary, complicity to commit burglary by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

Wilder was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Billy Wilder was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

