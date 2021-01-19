Advertisement

Madison County Schools delays return to in-person learning after surge in COVID-19 cases

Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20. Tuesday,...
Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20. Tuesday, we found out that won’t be happening.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

Tuesday, we found out that won’t be happening.

Monday, the county’s new case number was the fourth-highest in the state. The school district also says its incident rate is the highest in the region.

Because of that, students will not return to in-person learning until school employees get the first dose of the vaccine.

It is not our desire to make last minute decisions or changes to the schedule. However, as information changes and...

Posted by Madison County Schools on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Madison County Schools Public Information Officer Erin Stewart also says community hospitals are at, or near, capacity.

Susan Cintra, the Madison County Education Association president, says teachers want to be with kids as soon as possible, but the priority is keeping the entire community safe.

She says, with a potential new strain of the virus and a rising number of teachers needing to quarantine, it would have been risky to continue as planned.

“All things we are used to at this point,” Cintra said. “Change is inevitable and we’ve become pretty comfortable with being flexible. So, we’re working through it and we think that it was the right decision.”

While school district officials hope the vaccine will become available within the next week, there’s not yet a set date.

When Madison County does return to in-person instruction, we’re told they will use a hybrid plan.

In Woodford County, students returned to class Tuesday. Middle and high schools are using the hybrid model with a mix of in-person and online learning, while younger students will be in classrooms five days a week.

Jessamine and Garrard counties are using a hybrid model for all grade levels.

Tuesday night, school leaders in Scott County will discuss a possible return to in-person learning as soon as next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Nursing students had an important task on their first day back. Soon, they’ll be assisting with...
EKU nursing students to help with COVID-19 vaccinations
Police asking for help in search for missing man
Virtual learning
Knox County Schools to return to virtual learning
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Have you seen this missing man from Laurel County?