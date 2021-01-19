Madison County Schools delays return to in-person learning after surge in COVID-19 cases

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

Tuesday, we found out that won’t be happening.

Monday, the county’s new case number was the fourth-highest in the state. The school district also says its incident rate is the highest in the region.

Because of that, students will not return to in-person learning until school employees get the first dose of the vaccine.

It is not our desire to make last minute decisions or changes to the schedule. However, as information changes and... Posted by Madison County Schools on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Madison County Schools Public Information Officer Erin Stewart also says community hospitals are at, or near, capacity.

Susan Cintra, the Madison County Education Association president, says teachers want to be with kids as soon as possible, but the priority is keeping the entire community safe.

She says, with a potential new strain of the virus and a rising number of teachers needing to quarantine, it would have been risky to continue as planned.

“All things we are used to at this point,” Cintra said. “Change is inevitable and we’ve become pretty comfortable with being flexible. So, we’re working through it and we think that it was the right decision.”

While school district officials hope the vaccine will become available within the next week, there’s not yet a set date.

When Madison County does return to in-person instruction, we’re told they will use a hybrid plan.

In Woodford County, students returned to class Tuesday. Middle and high schools are using the hybrid model with a mix of in-person and online learning, while younger students will be in classrooms five days a week.

Jessamine and Garrard counties are using a hybrid model for all grade levels.

Tuesday night, school leaders in Scott County will discuss a possible return to in-person learning as soon as next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.