Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers and seven deaths on Tuesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three deaths. Clay County reported the 23rd death and Jackson County reported the 25th and 26th death for the county. The individuals were a 79-year-old man in Clay County and an 83-year-old man and an 86-year-old man in Jackson County. There are 21 new cases in the community of Clay County and two new cases in FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,719 with 691 of those active. Jackson County reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 658 with 171 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are seven new cases bringing the total to 658 with 81 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two deaths, an 84-year-old man and a 79-year-old man. This brings the county’s death toll to 28. The county also has 118 new cases from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 4,881.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 16. There are 12 new cases in the county bringing the total to 1,010 with 97 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 24 new cases bringing the total number of cases to more than 2,000. The county sits at 2,003 total cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 2,293 with 158 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported eight new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 845. Lee County reported one new case bringing the total to 1,101. There are six new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 640. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,365. Owsley County has two new cases bringing the total to 361. In Perry County, there are nine new cases bringing the total to 1,866. Wolfe County reported one new case bringing the total to 363.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 56 new cases from Saturday through Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 2,745 with 198 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 56 new cases with 10 of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,445 with 143 of those active.

