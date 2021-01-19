Lee County, Va. School Board votes to extend virtual learning

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Lee County will remain on a virtual schedule through the remainder of January.

Brian Dean, Lee County Public Schools Interim Division Superintendent told CBS affiliate WJHL the Lee County School Board voted on Thursday, January 14th to extend remote learning at all schools through Friday, January 29th.

LCPS plans for students to return to in-person learning on Monday, February 1st.