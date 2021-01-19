Knox County Schools to return to virtual learning

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Public Schools released a statement Monday on Facebook announcing students will return to virtual learning for the rest of this week.

Officials said in a statement on the district’s website, made the move due “to an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and quarantines due to exposure in our transportation department.”

For more information go to www.knoxkyschools.com

📢 COVID-19 Update: Knox County Public Schools will return to Learning@Home for all students the week of January 19-22,... Posted by Knox County Public Schools on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.