Knox County Schools to return to virtual learning

Virtual learning
Virtual learning(WRDW)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Public Schools released a statement Monday on Facebook announcing students will return to virtual learning for the rest of this week.

Officials said in a statement on the district’s website, made the move due “to an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and quarantines due to exposure in our transportation department.”

