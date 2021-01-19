Knox County Schools to return to virtual learning
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Public Schools released a statement Monday on Facebook announcing students will return to virtual learning for the rest of this week.
Officials said in a statement on the district’s website, made the move due “to an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and quarantines due to exposure in our transportation department.”
