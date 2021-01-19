Knox County man arrested, accused of stealing furniture

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a home on KY 229 located near the Laurel County line.

Police noticed a truck attached to a utility trailer in the driveway.

Police say furniture was removed from the home and placed inside the truck and the trailer. Police found a man inside the truck. After investigating the scene, 53-year-old John David Hudson was arrested on theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500.

Another man was inside of the home, running as deputies arrived at the scene.

John Hudson was charged and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing with one additional arrest expected.

