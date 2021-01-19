Advertisement

Knox County man arrested, accused of stealing furniture

John Hudson
John Hudson(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a home on KY 229 located near the Laurel County line.

Police noticed a truck attached to a utility trailer in the driveway.

Police say furniture was removed from the home and placed inside the truck and the trailer. Police found a man inside the truck. After investigating the scene, 53-year-old John David Hudson was arrested on theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500.

Another man was inside of the home, running as deputies arrived at the scene.

John Hudson was charged and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing with one additional arrest expected.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Billy Wilder
Man arrested on meth charges in Laurel County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Watch: Governor Beshear holds Tuesday COVID-19 news conference
Dwayne Mason
Wanted man arrested in Laurel County on drug charges
Video shows other violent encounters between rioters and police officers.
Kentucky man accused of hitting glass panels on door during riot at U.S. Capitol