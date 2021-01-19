Advertisement

Kentucky man accused of hitting glass panels on door during riot at U.S. Capitol

Video shows other violent encounters between rioters and police officers.
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Another Kentuckian is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol.

Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Coxs Creek, was taken into custody in Louisville on Monday, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Video footage supposedly shows Jones in a crowd of people trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby. The DOJ said Jones was wearing a red hooded jacket and gray skull cap at the time.

According to an affidavit, Jones hit a door’s glass panels at least 10 times with a long, wood flagpole while chants of “break it down” could be heard.

Jones was charged with assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

