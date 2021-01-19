‘It’s pretty amazing’: AVA Center helps Pikeville boy ‘Speak From the Heart’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT)- When Chase Smith was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, after becoming nonverbal after his 18-month check-up, his family began seeking treatment.

“He had lost all of his words. He was a completely different child,” said Chase’s mother Bethany Smith. “It was scary, but you’ll do anything for your child to give them the best life possible.”

His mother, Bethany Smith, said she was faced with the impossible decision in early 2020 of leaving her home and moving to Lexington to help Chase get the assistance he needs. A move that would have separated him from his father, who has to stay in the Pikeville area for work.

“Knowing he was going to be down there, not knowing how he was doing, what he was doing, it was gonna be hard,” said Chase’s father Arthur Smith.

That decision was made easier, according to Bethany, when the Appalachian Valley Autism Center opened its doors with space for Chase to join.

“It’s just an answered prayer,” said Bethany.

She said in the six months since attending classes and treatments at the AVA Canter, Chase has re-discovered his voice and is showing his personality in ways she never expected.

“Chase getting his voice back and being able to speak is an incredible accomplishment,” said Arthur. “To hear the words, ‘I love you, dad,’ when you never thought you’d hear ‘em? That’s pretty amazing.”

He said he feels blessed to be able to keep his son by his side, which is only possible because of the work the AVA Center is doing.

Now the family hopes people will hear Chase’s success story as a sign to support the center as it approaches its “Speak From the Heart” telethon Thursday.

“I never thought it would be my child, but nobody really does. Some day it might be your child or your grandchild that’s in the shape that they have autism and they need help,” Arthur said. “The kids of Eastern Kentucky deserve a facility where they get the appropriate care and help that they need.”

Chase’s parents said they understand the need for families across the region to have a space like the AVA Center and they want to see it grow to help more kids like Chase find their voice again.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.