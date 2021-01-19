Have you seen this missing man from Laurel County?

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department say they could use your help finding a man who was last seen on January 16th.

Willis Benway, 54, went missing off Locust Grove Road in Laurel County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.