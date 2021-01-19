Advertisement

Have you seen this missing man from Laurel County?

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department say they could use your help finding a man who was last seen on January 16th.

Willis Benway, 54, went missing off Locust Grove Road in Laurel County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

The case remains under investigation.

