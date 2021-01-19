Advertisement

Fire in Floyd County shuts down road

Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Early Tuesday morning, the Martin City Police Department in Floyd County posted on Facebook Kentucky 1428 near Stumbo Park in Allen is shut down due to a nearby house fire.

Crews are on scene fighting the fire, but officials stated in the post that no one was injured.

This story will be updated.

