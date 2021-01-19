AppHarvest prepares first shipment of tomatoes for grocery stores

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - AppHarvest is an Appalachian based company conducting high tech indoor farming with the goal of providing fruits and vegetables with 100% recycled rainwater and zero chemical pesticides.

Jonathan Webb, CEO and founder, says Tuesday was a big day for AppHarvest in Morehead which is a day that has been years in the making as they ship its produce across the country.

“I’m standing here at the first facility in Morehead Kentucky which is nearly 3,000,000 square feet in size where we have just begun harvesting our first tomatoes,” said Webb. “We are proud to announce today that the first shipment will be going to Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Publix.”

A company placed in the hill of Appalachia for a reason no just about the geography or climate but also about the people who make it all possible.

“A place that’s water-rich with incredible rainfall and we can get to about 70% of the U.S. in a one-day drive,” said Webb. “This is an area of the country that was known for powering the U.S. and now we are going to be known for feeding the U.S. with good healthy fruits and vegetables. I think we have some of the hardest working men and women in the country. Those same men and women that powered the country in the coal mines are working with us here in this facility.”

Martha Stewart, a board member, got her first shipment to check out the product.

" We want food that tastes really good and that we can afford. Organic food now days is so expensive,” said Stewart. “We need to be making our prepared foods with this kind of produce as well as the fresh produce to the customer.”

A piece of Appalachia delivered across the country in the form of a tomato.

They predict stores will start receiving its shipments of these beefsteak tomatoes as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Morehead facility will employ nearly 350 employees with two facilities also underway in Madison County.

