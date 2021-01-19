Advertisement

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces art contest to increase pollinator awareness

Ryan Quarles (Photo: WKYT)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles invites Kentucky’s youth to participate in the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest. The contest is designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.

With the theme, “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky,” the contest will focus on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them. Youth ages 5-18 are invited to participate.

Contest participants are divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category.

First-place winners will receive a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize, and third-place winner will receive a $25 prize.

The prizes are sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation / Columbia Gas.

For more contest information or an entry form, kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html.

There participants will find suggestions on flowers and pollinators per age group.

Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

