2021 W.Va. Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony to be held Friday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will be sworn in Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in front of a limited audience.

Due to COVID-19 and security protocols, attendance will be limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, members of the media and other invited guests.

2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will include the swearing in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Supreme Court Justices.

It will begin at 1 p.m. on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

After taking his oath of office, Gov. Justice will give his inaugural address.

The event will be live-streamed online.

You will be able to watch the ceremony live by clicking here.

According to officials, there may be a limited number of seats at the ceremony available to the general public by request only. If you wish to attend, please contact Mary Harrison, Assistant to the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the Governor’s Office by calling 304.558.2000. The request must be made by Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Seat requests cannot be guaranteed. Only those whose names appear on the guest list will be granted entry.

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19, all event attendees will be required to properly wear a face covering and maintain adequate social distancing. Additional safety measures will be implemented to help safeguard the health and well-being of all event participants and attendees.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Governor and other elected officials will not hold a receiving line following the ceremony. Some Inauguration Day traditions and performances held in years past may be scaled down, removed, or altered in the interest of safety.

