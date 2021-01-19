Advertisement

100,000 fake N95 masks seized by officers at JFK airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport seized more than 100,000 fake 3M N95 masks in two shipments that came from Hong Kong.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport seized more than 100,000 fake 3M N95 masks in two shipments that came from Hong Kong.(KOLD/CBP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JAMAICA, N.Y. (KOLD/WVLT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport seized more than 100,000 fake 3M N95 masks in two shipments that came from Hong Kong.

KOLD reported that officers intercepted the first shipment on December 2, with the second happening Dec. 8.

There were 144,000 pieces of counterfeit merchandise seized, officers said. Had they been genuine, it would have been worth $158,400.

“CBP Officers and Import Specialists stand ever vigilant in protecting the American public,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Office. “Allowing counterfeits like these to reach the public or our healthcare heroes is a risk we cannot take.”

Such masks could end up in hospitals, nursing homes and clinics to help protect workers and others from the coronavirus.

CBP officials said they have seized more than 14 million counterfeit face masks since the start of the pandemic.

