Up and down week for weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Typical winter week upcoming for us here in the mountains.

Cloudy skies with occasional rain or snow showers have dotted the landscape through the day today. Temperatures have had a hard time getting out of the low to mid 30s this afternoon with the abundant cloud cover overhead. This cloud cover will be the prelude to some rain and snow showers moving in overnight along a weak boundary. The farther north you are, you stand a greater chance of running into a dusting. With warmer temperatures expected in the southern part of the area, the greater the chance is of seeing just plain old rain. Low temperatures will actually occur sometime in the late evening in the lower 30s, with temperatures slowly rising overnight.

Some of those scattered rain and snow showers could linger into the morning hours on Tuesday and could make for a bit of a messy morning commute, but we’re not expecting major impacts with temperatures above freezing. Clouds will hang tough during much of Tuesday before beginning to clear in the evening and overnight hours. Afternoon highs Tuesday look to stay in the low 40s, but lows overnight could dip down into the upper 20s.

Sunshine looks to return with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon on Wednesday as highs struggle to make it back to near 40°, and with mostly clear skies expected overnight, lows should sneak back down to near freezing.

A few scattered showers could work back in for Thursday as temperatures make their way back into the middle 40s, but chilly overnight lows stick around into the lower 30s.

The best news appears to be that dry weather should stick around for Friday and into the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, but chilly overnight lows will still be possible.

Our next big system looks to work our way as we head into early next week, still plenty of time to watch this one, but looks like we could see some soggy conditions work back in.

