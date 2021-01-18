Advertisement

Snow chances continue at times today, another back and forth weather week on the way

WYMT Snow
WYMT Snow(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cold and messy weekend, the forecast stays uncertain heading into the third week of January.

Today and Tomorrow

The trend we’ve had for the last couple of days where it would snow, melt and then snow again will likely be the case again today. Scattered snow showers are likely for the first half of the day and flurries could be around all day. Highs should stay in the mid-30s, but they could climb into the upper 30s for some.

Tonight, chances for snow or rain, depending on the temperature, will be around, especially late. Temperatures look to bottom out around freezing early into the overnight hours and then start to climb as we head toward morning.

Snow will change to all rain on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the low 40s for most of the region. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to around 30 overnight with some clouds hanging around.

Extended Forecast

As of right now, I think we see some sun try to make an appearance through the clouds on Wednesday. I say “I think” because models are torn on what’s going to go down. One is showing chances for some morning snowflakes while the other is dry with some snow chances overnight. Highs should be in the upper 30s to low 40s before dropping back into the low 30s overnight.

Scattered chances for snow early and rain later highlight your Thursday forecast. Highs will climb into the mid-40s before dropping back to around freezing Thursday night.

It looks like we finish up the week on a dry note with some sunshine. Highs should be in the low 40s.

