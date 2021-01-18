Police celebrate six-year-old’s special birthday

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department’s B Shift Patrol Division spent the day celebrating a special birthday for six-year-old Kyler.

Kyler was diagnosed with cancer at 2 years old and lost his right kidney, adrenal gland and parts of his liver.

According to a post on social media, he underwent chemotherapy for seven months. Kyler just reached his three-year anniversary being chemo free, but his immune system is still weak compared to most children his age.

CPD’s B Shift was able to help him celebrate his sixth birthday and bring him some cool gifts, even showering his younger brother with some gear.

