Police celebrate six-year-old’s special birthday
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department’s B Shift Patrol Division spent the day celebrating a special birthday for six-year-old Kyler.
Kyler was diagnosed with cancer at 2 years old and lost his right kidney, adrenal gland and parts of his liver.
According to a post on social media, he underwent chemotherapy for seven months. Kyler just reached his three-year anniversary being chemo free, but his immune system is still weak compared to most children his age.
CPD’s B Shift was able to help him celebrate his sixth birthday and bring him some cool gifts, even showering his younger brother with some gear.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.