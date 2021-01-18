Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested on drug charges on Monday.

Police spotted a black vehicle owned by Joshua Ray Walters with an expired registration plate off Highway 770.

Police found meth, a suspended license, and license plates that were not assigned to the vehicle.

While in custody, Walters ran 150 yards before he was tracked down by police, and taken back into custody.

Deputies found meth, small baggies and scales inside of the Walter’s vehicle.

Joshua Ray Walters was charged with trafficking a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading police on foot, escape, resisting arrest, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked, improper display of registration plates.

Walters was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

