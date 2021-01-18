Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Joshua Walters
Joshua Walters(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested on drug charges on Monday.

Police spotted a black vehicle owned by Joshua Ray Walters with an expired registration plate off Highway 770.

Police found meth, a suspended license, and license plates that were not assigned to the vehicle.

While in custody, Walters ran 150 yards before he was tracked down by police, and taken back into custody.

Deputies found meth, small baggies and scales inside of the Walter’s vehicle.

Joshua Ray Walters was charged with trafficking a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading police on foot, escape, resisting arrest, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked, improper display of registration plates.

Walters was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: Car stolen out of Lexington found in Floyd County
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Local event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually at 6
Local event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually at 6.
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
WATCH | University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot