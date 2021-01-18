Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Monday, while others did not release numbers due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Bell County Health Department announced 19 new individual cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 2,262 cases. 174 cases are considered active, with 12 people in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 1,979.

The Powell County Health Department announced 11 new cases going back to Saturday: two new cases Saturday, three new cases on Sunday, and six new cases on Monday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 823, with 51 cases considered active.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced three new deaths in our area today: a 76-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, both from Pulaski County, and a 63-year-old man from Wayne County. The department announced two new cases Monday in McCreary County, bringing the county’s total to 1,354 cases, 84 of which are considered active. 21 new cases were reported in Pulaski County, bringing the total up to 4,736 cases, with 248 considered active. Ten new cases were reported in Wayne County, bringing the county’s total up to 1,800 cases, 72 of which are considered active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: Car stolen out of Lexington found in Floyd County

Latest News

Schools across Kentucky offering new scholarship
Schools across Kentucky offering new scholarship
Mountain Student Achiever at 6
Mountain Student Achiever Logan Michael Proctor
Local event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually at 6
Local event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually at 6.
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts