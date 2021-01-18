Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Monday, while others did not release numbers due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Bell County Health Department announced 19 new individual cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 2,262 cases. 174 cases are considered active, with 12 people in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 1,979.

The Powell County Health Department announced 11 new cases going back to Saturday: two new cases Saturday, three new cases on Sunday, and six new cases on Monday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 823, with 51 cases considered active.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced three new deaths in our area today: a 76-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, both from Pulaski County, and a 63-year-old man from Wayne County. The department announced two new cases Monday in McCreary County, bringing the county’s total to 1,354 cases, 84 of which are considered active. 21 new cases were reported in Pulaski County, bringing the total up to 4,736 cases, with 248 considered active. Ten new cases were reported in Wayne County, bringing the county’s total up to 1,800 cases, 72 of which are considered active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.