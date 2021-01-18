Local event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year Hazard Community and Technical College hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior celebration virtually.

Dr. Kathy Bullock was this year’s guest speaker. She is a professor emeritus of music from Berea College.

Her message for those in attendance is “The urgency of creating the beloved community.”

“I’m just adding some reminders to us and some encouragement about what that means we are not alone we don’t have to do this by ourselves and that there is hope in a message and a mission,” said Bullock. “The idea of how you understand your role in the community and the creation of that and how you define yourself based upon your community. You have your individuality but your community is critically important.”

She talked through how Dr. King viewed and implemented that message in his life.

“Dr. King describes the beloved community as a global vision in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth,” said Bullock. “Racism and all forms of discrimination bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.”

Dr. Bullock incorporated music throughout the presentation as it is symbolic in the African American community.

“He was always using the term beloved community as an end goal as something we work towards and we live out in the community. "

If you missed the celebration you can rewatch it here:

