KSP: Ongoing death investigation in Magoffin County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a man was shot dead Sunday in Magoffin County.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville was transferred a 911 call from Magoffin County 911 on Sunday afternoon.

KSP responded to a home on KY-378 and discovered 28-year-old Bradley Johnson of Olive Hill had been shot. The initial investigation shows that Johnson was unlawfully inside the home of Lyndon Holland. According to KSP, Holland shot Johnson following an argument.

The Magoffin County Coroner’s Office pronounced Johnson dead at the scene

Charges have yet to be filed, but the investigation will be presented for consideration to the Magoffin County Grand Jury.

