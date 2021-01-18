Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, but still released numbers on the state’s COVID-19 website.

Gov. Beshear announced 1,998 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 328,668 cases.

219 of Monday’s new cases are children ages 18 years or younger.

1,587 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 397 in the ICU. 208 patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate sits at 11.64%

The governor also reported 40 new deaths in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,167.

40,761 Kentuckians have recovered so far, and 3,788,808 tests have been administered.

KY COVID Info - 1/18/21
KY COVID Info - 1/18/21

As of Monday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

