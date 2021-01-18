Free Netflix for a year? Think twice before you click

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A year’s worth of free Netflix sounds like a good deal - so what’s the catch? The offer isn’t from Netflix.

According to the Better Business Bureau, people have said they receive a text message that says something like this: “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is offering everyone a free year of service to help you stay at home. Click the link to sign up.”

Don’t click on it, the BBB warns.

If you click, you’ll be taken to a website to fill out your personal information and add a payment method.

However, the website is not run by Netflix.

If you “sign up,” you’ll have given your personal information to a scammer, according to the BBB.

One victim told BBB Scam Tracker that scammers charged their credit card repeatedly – even after they asked for a refund.

The BBB offers these recommendations to protect yourself from text message scams:

Don’t believe every text you receive. As a general rule, companies can’t send you text messages unless you opt in to receive them. If you receive a text message from a company you haven’t given permission to contact you in this way, proceed with caution.

Go straight to the source. If an offer seems strange, or too good to be true, contact the company directly by looking up their official contact information online. Call or email customer service to find out if the text message you received is legitimate.

Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO.” Even if you realize the message is a scam, don’t text back. Replying helps scammers verify that your phone number is active.

