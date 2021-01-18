Despite pandemic, Lexington marks MLK Day with annual march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A global pandemic did not stop hundreds of people from safely gathering in downtown Lexington to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Marchers singing “We Shall Overcome” pic.twitter.com/kQmyM9hYAD — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 18, 2021

More than 60 years after the civil rights movement, people are still marching.

“Basically what can happen is persons can forget the sacrifices persons have made to make things better,” said Rev. Micheal A Wilson with New Vine Baptist Ministries.

Members of of the Lexington community braced the cold to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

With the pandemic, organizers were not sure if they were going to cancel this event but they decided to hold it anyway and hundreds gathered for the annual MLK Freedom March.

“It’s very important that we remember those who marched when it was a little uncomfortable to march,” Wilson said.

It was a diverse crowd-- children, young adults, and elders singing as they traveled from High Street to Triangle Park. Some who were marching for the first time, others who’ve been marching for years.

“I’ve been marching with them for at least 23 years,” said Vanessa Samford.

Reflecting on recent events, many are still calling for civil rights and an end to racism in America.

“Yes, we have a ways to go, but as the song says, we shall overcome some day,” Samford said.

Other events, including the traditional commemorative program, were canceled this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the documentary, “Fire and Heart: A blueprint for Liberation,” produced by filmmaker Joan Brannon, of Lexington, was streamed on the MLK Holiday Planning Committee’s YouTube channel.

