Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week two
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -
Boys Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Somerset
3. Clay County
4. Knox Central
5. Pikeville
6. Knott Central
7. Harlan County
8. Belfry
9. Hazard
10. Shelby Valley
Girls Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Southwestern
3. Pikeville
4. Shelby Valley
5. Floyd Central
6. South Laurel
7. Whitley County
8. Rockcastle County
9. Owsley County
10. Letcher Central
