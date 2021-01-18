Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week two

By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Boys Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Somerset

3. Clay County

4. Knox Central

5. Pikeville

6. Knott Central

7. Harlan County

8. Belfry

9. Hazard

10. Shelby Valley

Girls Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Southwestern

3. Pikeville

4. Shelby Valley

5. Floyd Central

6. South Laurel

7. Whitley County

8. Rockcastle County

9. Owsley County

10. Letcher Central

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: Car stolen out of Lexington found in Floyd County

Latest News

Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Phillip Fulmer plans to retire as UT athletic director
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Blair Green scores 22 points vs. Vanderbilt.
Blair Green scores career-high in Kentucky’s 80-73 over Vanderbilt