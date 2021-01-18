Advertisement

2 UT assistant coaches terminated

Two assistant coaches with the University of Tennessee football program have been terminated.
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the news that University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired, it was revealed that two assistants to the program were terminated, as well.

Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermeyer were let go, WVLT News learned Monday. Felton was a quality control analyst for UT during Pruitt’s first season as head coach in 2018 and returned to Rocky Top after spending one year as the outside linebackers and defensive line coach at Akron.

Before moving to defense, Niedermeyer had coached tight ends the past two seasons and was named the National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports and ESPN in 2019.

He previously was a defensive graduate assistant working with linebackers under Pruitt at Georgia and Alabama and worked on defense at Miami (Fla.) in 2013.

