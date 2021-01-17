Advertisement

WKU alumnus helps fulfill need for substitutes during pandemic

By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent Western Kentucky University graduate is helping fulfill the need for substitutes. The alumnus, Hasum Morfin-Gandara, graduated from WKU in the fall of 2020.

He says he knows, generally, there’s a major shortage of substitute teachers in general. Hasum works as a substitute music and theatre teacher at Bowling Green High School and just completed his first week.

Hasum reports the students are tired from all the changes and restrictions, so he makes an effort to get the students excited about school again.

”I try to get to know them and know their interests. I try to build that relationship with them, mainly because if you have that with them, it’s a little bit easier for them to respond to you and engage with you on a social level and an academic level,” the young educator explains.

Hasum says he’s grateful to be able to teach at his alma mater and see his students grow, despite the pandemic.

If you’d like to learn more about substituting, you can visit the Bowling Green Independent School District’s website. Below is a list of prerequisites you will need proof of before applying:

High School Diploma

College Transcript/s

KY Teaching Certificate

Passed Praxis Scores

Alternate Route to Teaching Acceptance Letter

MVR/5 Year Driving Record Report - Bus Driver applicants only

