Whitley County, Bullitt East earn wins at Tim Short Classic at South Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County rolled past Middlesboro, 77-23 in game one of the Tim Short Classic at South Laurel. The Lady Colonels improve to 5-0 on the year, dropping Middlesboro to 1-4. The Lady Colonels host Williamsburg on Monday in 50th District play. The Lady Jackets travel to Red Bird on Monday.

In the second game, a fast 15-0 start didn’t help South Laurel as defending 6th Region champions Bullitt East rolled to a 63-39 win. The loss drops South Laurel to 1-2 on the year. They look to bounce back on Sunday against Christian Academy-Louisville.

