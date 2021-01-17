Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 79 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 439,305 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,729 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –998 total cases, 24 total deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County –778 total cases, 3 total deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County –1,915 total cases (45 new cases)

Norton –223 total cases (2 new cases)

Wise County –2,509 total cases (22 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

