Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 79 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 439,305 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,729 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –998 total cases, 24 total deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County –778 total cases, 3 total deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County –1,915 total cases (45 new cases)

Norton –223 total cases (2 new cases)

Wise County –2,509 total cases (22 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Photo Credit: KYTC
UPDATE: I-75 in Rockcastle County open after car crash
It happened just before 7p.m. along KYRT-1428
Structure fire shuts down Floyd County road
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue on and off throughout the weekend
Two women are accused of being involved with a robbery in London.
Police: Two women arrested for robbery in London

Latest News

(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: Car stolen out of Lexington found in Floyd County
‘Little old West Virginia’ sets pace on vaccine rollout
A few snow chances continue Sunday
Super Senior Lenny Roberge got his vaccination in South Burlington Friday.
106-year-old Super Senior gets COVID vaccine