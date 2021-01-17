Advertisement

Structure fire shuts down Floyd County road

It happened just before 7p.m. along KYRT-1428
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -

8:30p UPDATE: The road is now open.

6:45p ORIGINAL STORY: A structure fire in Allen along KYRT-1428 near Stumbo Park has closed down the road while crews work to contain the scene.

Martin City Police posted the announcement on their Facebook page.

The Allen Fire Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Floyd County Constable District #2 Gary Nelson are on scene.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

