Advertisement

Sheriff: Car stolen out of Lexington found in Floyd County

(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)(Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said they recovered a stolen 2020 KIA at the Alpike Hotel in Ivel on Saturday.

They said the car was reported stolen out of the Lexington area.

38-year-old Seth Scott of Pikeville was charged in connection to the theft, as well as for several active warrants ranging from burglary to drug charges according to deputies.

Scott was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Photo Credit: KYTC
UPDATE: I-75 in Rockcastle County open after car crash
It happened just before 7p.m. along KYRT-1428
Structure fire shuts down Floyd County road
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue on and off throughout the weekend
Two women are accused of being involved with a robbery in London.
Police: Two women arrested for robbery in London

Latest News

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday
‘Little old West Virginia’ sets pace on vaccine rollout
A few snow chances continue Sunday
Super Senior Lenny Roberge got his vaccination in South Burlington Friday.
106-year-old Super Senior gets COVID vaccine