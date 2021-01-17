Pike County woman helps save dog’s life

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dog’s cry for help coming outside of Tiffany Ratliff’s home a week ago caused her to immediately take action.

“I went up to her and I noticed that she was bleeding out of, I think it was her right arm, so I picked her up and carried her,” Ratliff said.

Ratliff found Dolly after she had been shot in the leg, and carried her home to her owner.

“He wasn’t home, so I went to the next-door neighbor, which is Elijah’s brother Daniel,” Ratliff said. “And he told me to put her on the tailgate and we took care of her.”

The move left Daniel Thacker, one of Dolly’s owners, speechless at the front door.

“It was terrifying because at first, you see a girl standing here covered in blood so I had no clue what had happened,” Thacker said. 7“And then once I realized what had happened, it’s one of those situations where you remain calm until things are taken care of.”

Dolly was taken to the East Kentucky Animal Clinic where she had her leg amputated. Thacker credits Ratliff for the quick thinking that saved her life.

“She could have just turned a blind eye, she could have got gotten scared and done something else, she did not have to take it upon herself,” Thacker said.

In the end, Thacker says that Ratliff deserves a hero’s treatment.

“She didn’t care about the time it was taking, she didn’t care about her clothes, she cared about nothing but saving that dog’s life,” Thacker said. “If she would do that for a dog, she would absolutely do that for a human being.”

