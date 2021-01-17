Advertisement

Phoenix police: 1 person dead, 9 injured in separate shootings

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — One person is dead and six others injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday outside a Phoenix nightclub, police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. and said one person was declared dead at the scene and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Two hours earlier, police said at least three men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire.

They said it’s unclear if the two shooting incidents were related, but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.

