North Laurel sweeps Legacy Nissan Classic

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel’s boys and girls basketball teams, both ranked at No. 1 in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10s, earned victories in their own Legacy Nissan Classic. The boys defeated Estill County, 89-59, while the girls team battled No. 5 Southwestern to the end, pulling out a 67-61 win.

The Jaguars got 25 points from Ryan Davidson and 23 from Brody Brock in the win. Reed Sheppard had 14 points, eight rebounds and a school-record 16 assists. Landon Napier and Will Isfort had 14 points each to lead the Engineers.

The Jaguars (5-0) are back in action on Friday against Clay County. Estill County (2-2) takes the court next on Tuesday against Trinity Christian.

On the girls side, North Laurel and Southwestern traded blows before the Lady Jaguars pulled away late. Down by double figures in the third quarter. Ayden Smiddy knocked down four threes for the Lady Warriors to tie the game at 48 in the fourth quarter. Southwestern took a three point lead at 52-49 in the fourth quarter. The two teams traded leads in the fourth, but a wild sequence that resulted in an and-one for Hailee Valentine gave the Lady Jaguars the cushion they need to win.

In the win, North Laurel eighth grader Halle Collins had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Jaguars.

North Laurel (6-0) are scheuled to take on the Lady Warriors (3-2) again on Tuesday, but the schedule has yet to be updated.

