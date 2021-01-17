Advertisement

KYTC: Emergency Notice registry now available

Photo Credit: KYTC
Photo Credit: KYTC(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials posted on Facebook about a registry system that informs law enforcement of who they can contact if you are in an emergency situation.

The service is available to those with a valid Kentucky driver’s license, permit or ID. The information you provide will only be used by law enforcement.

Once your information is confirmed, you can provide information about your emergency contact.

For more information read below:

Who will get the call if you are injured or killed in a car crash? Emergency Notice is an emergency contact registry...

Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday, January 17, 2021

