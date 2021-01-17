KYTC: Emergency Notice registry now available

(WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials posted on Facebook about a registry system that informs law enforcement of who they can contact if you are in an emergency situation.

The service is available to those with a valid Kentucky driver’s license, permit or ID. The information you provide will only be used by law enforcement.

Once your information is confirmed, you can provide information about your emergency contact.

For more information read below:

