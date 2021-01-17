Knott County officials saddling up for upcoming trail ride

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many events, the pandemic canceled the Knott County Trail Ride for the spring and fall season.

“We’re trying to avoid the close congregation of people and follow what guidelines the state set forth that we need to have to keep people separated and try to operate it safely,” Vice-Chair of Knott County Tourism Commission Danny Laferty said.

Laferty said they are confident this year’s trail ride will happen.

“We say we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it. Unless there’s something drastic happens that causes that to happen. It’d have to be a super major change in events,” Laferty said.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson says making sure an event as this happens is good for the folks in the county.

“Lot of people have gone into a state of depression and not being out. We want to get them out to do things and be safe while doing it but we want to get our people out and have a little fellowship again,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said.

Dobson said it is not only good for those in his county, but the event gives an extra boost to local businesses.

“They’re struggling tremendously and we know it’ll be a big economic boost to not only our county but to the region for businesses,” Dobson said.

While giving folks a chance to have fun, Dobson said they will not have any issues following CDC Guidelines.

“It such a big location out on our actual site. Everyone can be safe about it, it’s an outdoor event. People are going to be widespread, I don’t think we’ll have an issue with people social distancing,” Dobson said.

The 2021 Knott County Spring Trail Ride will take place from May 2nd to the 8th. Admission is 15 dollars.

