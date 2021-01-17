Advertisement

Kentucky without three players vs. Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 protocol

Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach will sit out due to COVID-19 protocol.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky women’s basketball team will be without four players Sunday vs. Vanderbilt.

Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach will sit out due to COVID-19 protocol and Rhyne Howard will sit out with an ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day.

The Wildcats and Commodores are facing off at 5:00 on the SEC Network.

