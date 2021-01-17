Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor announced 2,362 new cases and 34 new deaths.

Gov. Beshear said this week saw 3,700 fewer cases than last week, with more than 23,050 reported.

The death toll is now 3,127.

The positivity rate is 11.49%.

At least 3,751,889 Kentuckians have been tested, along with 40,627 people who have recovered.

The statewide total increased to 326,675.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

