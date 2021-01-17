Crews in the Hazard area preparing for snowfall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Kentucky region is expected to get more snow. Viper Fire Department Captain Joseph Harris said no matter how bad the weather gets, his team is prepared.

“Our trucks have automatic tire chains on some of them and then the others, we got manual tire chains that we’ll put on if it does start to get really bad out,” Viper Fire Department Captain Joseph Harris said.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said it is all about staying alert in case of emergency.

“We never know how much snowfall we’re going to receive so we stay on the radio the whole time to respond to complaints and make sure we have preparations in place,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Gayheart said if you find yourself in an emergency, the first thing you should do is call 911.

“If they can get their vehicle off the roadway, that would be a lot safer, and call 911 directly that way we can some people in route to try and help you out,” Gayheart said.

He adds that when the snow does get bad, it makes things complicated for his team.

“It slows down our response times a little bit so we just ask the public, if we do get a significant snowfall, not to travel on the roadways unless it’s an absolute emergency,” Gayheart said.

Harris said plan on staying home until the weather clears, making sure to stock up on food and water.

“Obviously, don’t go down and hoard everything out to where your neighbor couldn’t get something. We just got to watch out for each other, make sure everybody’s taken care of,” Harris said.

Harris said if you do end up traveling, watch out for black ice.

