Advertisement

City of Allen approves inter-local agreement with Prestonsburg Police

By John Lowe and Mackenzie Watson
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The City of Allen may soon have officers patrolling their streets again.

According to Prestonsburg city officials, leaders in the city of Allen terminated their police presence in early January. City officials say this decision was made in the best interest of the community.

“It’s financially feasible, it is common sense feasible, its the right thing to do,” says Captain of the Prestonsburg Police Department Ross Shurtleff.

After the termination of police presence, both Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department were contacted to give contract law enforcement proposals to Allen city commissioners.

Upon reviewing the proposals, Allen City Commissioners voted unanimously to enter an inter-local agreement with the City of Prestonsburg for police protection.

Before taking affect, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton says that Prestonsburg City Council will need to approve the agreement in their next meeting on Jan. 25.

The final step, approval by the Kentucky Department for Local Government.

If that agreement gets approved it will become the first of its kind in Eastern Kentucky.

“We need more of this in the entire region,” says Stapleton, “I’m not just talking about Kentucky, I’m talking about the Appalachian region.”

If the inter-local agreement becomes official, Prestonsburg Police say they hope to have all 911 calls from Allen rerouted from the Kentucky State Police to their own dispatchers by Feb. 15.

“There would be no lacking of law enforcement in the city of Prestonsburg at all. We’d treat it like we would another neighborhood in town,” says Mayor Stapleton.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Photo Credit: KYTC
UPDATE: I-75 in Rockcastle County open after car crash
Two women are accused of being involved with a robbery in London.
Police: Two women arrested for robbery in London
It happened just before 7p.m. along KYRT-1428
Structure fire shuts down Floyd County road
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue on and off throughout the weekend

Latest News

wsaz
Allen, Prestonsburg to enter inter-local agreement
Allen County churches gather to pray over healthcare workers
Allen County churches gather to pray over healthcare workers
“PREP” program aims to fill shortage of teachers in special education
“PREP” program aims to fill shortage of teachers in special education
Project "PREP" aims to fill shortage of teachers in special education.
“PREP” program aims to fill shortage of teachers in special education