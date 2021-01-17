City of Allen approves inter-local agreement with Prestonsburg Police

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The City of Allen may soon have officers patrolling their streets again.

According to Prestonsburg city officials, leaders in the city of Allen terminated their police presence in early January. City officials say this decision was made in the best interest of the community.

“It’s financially feasible, it is common sense feasible, its the right thing to do,” says Captain of the Prestonsburg Police Department Ross Shurtleff.

After the termination of police presence, both Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department were contacted to give contract law enforcement proposals to Allen city commissioners.

Upon reviewing the proposals, Allen City Commissioners voted unanimously to enter an inter-local agreement with the City of Prestonsburg for police protection.

Before taking affect, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton says that Prestonsburg City Council will need to approve the agreement in their next meeting on Jan. 25.

The final step, approval by the Kentucky Department for Local Government.

If that agreement gets approved it will become the first of its kind in Eastern Kentucky.

“We need more of this in the entire region,” says Stapleton, “I’m not just talking about Kentucky, I’m talking about the Appalachian region.”

If the inter-local agreement becomes official, Prestonsburg Police say they hope to have all 911 calls from Allen rerouted from the Kentucky State Police to their own dispatchers by Feb. 15.

“There would be no lacking of law enforcement in the city of Prestonsburg at all. We’d treat it like we would another neighborhood in town,” says Mayor Stapleton.

