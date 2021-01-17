Advertisement

Cincinnati man spends stimulus check on meals for homeless

A local man spent his stimulus checks on providing meals for the homeless. (Source: WXIX)
By Alison Montoya and Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19/WYMT) - A local man spent his stimulus checks on providing meals for the homeless.

“I’m giving it away to others that do need it,” said Manuel Foggie.

Foggie said he thought about helping the homeless last week when he received his stimulus check.

He said he wanted to pay his blessings forward with the 600 dollar check.

In all, Foggie handed out 200 spaghetti dinners to the less fortunate and homeless.

Foggie also used his stimulus money to buy coats, gloves, hats, scarves and toiletries to hand out too.

“Every day since this pandemic started, I haven’t missed a meal, so I want to make sure people know that there’s other people out there thinking of them and want to help them out no matter what,” said Foggie.

Foggie, along with his girlfriend, made stops in Over-The-Rhine, Avondale and The Banks.

“As our nation is still facing a tough pandemic, we must come together as a country and community. We are seeing some food pantry’s shelves being empty,” said Foggie.

Foggie says he hopes others will see this and pay their blessings in life forward too.

