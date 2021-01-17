Advertisement

Allen County churches gather to pray over healthcare workers

By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local churches banded together to hold a prayer circle for our health care workers. The prayer circle took place around the Medical Center at Scottsville and Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care.

The brief gathering consisted of a moment of silence, a few words from community members, and a prayer. Pastor Danny Patrick from East Willow Church led the prayer at the end of the gathering.

Tracy Tabor, Director of Patient Care Services at the facility, says support has meant everything to healthcare workers through this hard time.

”It’s a calling. Nursing is a calling, and we’re here to take care of people, but it’s been very hard taking care of sick people. Our nurses are working hard. They’re working a lot of hours. But we have a great team, and everybody’s pulled together to take care of these patients,” Tabor says emotionally.

You can view the prayer circle below:

Posted by Karen Wilson Foster on Saturday, January 16, 2021

