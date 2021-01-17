A few snow chances continue Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Light snow showers continue to come down for parts of our region.

Today and Tonight

This morning we have been seeing some light snow showers continue to come down in the northern half of our region. If you live south of Jackson, you probably haven’t experienced much or any snow. The clouds and the cold have stuck around for all of us. By this afternoon, we may see a few bands of moisture swing down a little more south, but I think the majority of the winter weather today will remain north. Highs will get into the upper 30s, so we could see some of that snow transfer into a wintery mix during the peak of the day.

Tonight we hang onto some light snow chances. Mostly cloudy conditions will dominate the region, and overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

We will see a few lingering snow showers Monday; however, for the most part, that system should be out of here and we will start to see those dry conditions return. Highs will remain cold and in the mid-30s with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Tuesday we finally start to see that warmer weather kick back in. Highs will get into the mid-40s. The morning should remain dry with a nice mixture of sun and clouds. By the afternoon, we see some moisture move back in. Scattered showers will continue throughout the evening and we dry out overnight.

As of now, Wednesday looks to remain mostly on the drier side. Some models are trying to show a few, stray flurries, so we won’t completely rule it out. However, I do think we will see mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in those mid-40s once again.

Thursday looks like our warmest day of the week, but it also might be our soggiest. Models have been a little iffy this far out. Earlier this week, they showed scatted showers moving through the region all day, now Thursday is starting to look a little drier. Temperatures will get around 50 by the afternoon hours.

The moisture looks to stick around Friday, as well, but this is still pretty far out, so we will keep an eye on it.

