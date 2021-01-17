3rd annual WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo continues for its second day

CORBIN Ky. (WYMT) - The 3rd annual WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo continues for the second day at the Corbin Arena.

Maggy Kriebel said day two has given them a chance to connect with people throughout the commonwealth.

“We’ve seen lots of guests, who you know, aren’t quite as familiar with the area. Everywhere from Prestonsburg to Northern Kentucky, it’s just been a great day,” said Kriebel.

COVID-19 has impacted scheduled events since March of 2019. Community members said they are excited to feel some sense of normalcy.

“To be able to get away from it and see all the vendors and all the different fishing lures and rods and reels and everything, it’s been a great experience,” said D.J. Chieman who lives in Corbin.

Chieman and his dad are both avid fishermen and said that despite not focusing on the virus, safety is still at the front of his mind.

“Pretty much everybody has been wearing their mask and social distancing, so I’d say I feel very safe being here right now,” added Chieman.

Kriebel added that being able to embrace the public again, staying safe and all things fishing is what the event was all about.

“This is the first show that the tourism office has done in a year,” said Kriebel. “And we really of course miss connecting with people and so this has been kind of a breath of fresh air,” she added.

The fishing expo ends Saturday at 9:00 p.m. and will continue Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m

