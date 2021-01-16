Clay County outlasts Corbin in high-scoring affair

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County got 29 points from Raven Abner and Connor Robinson in route to an 89-82 win over Corbin. The two went back and forth all the way up into the fourth quarter. Corbin had an 80-79 lead late in the fourth quarter before Clay County finished the game on a 10-2 run.

The Tigers move to 2-0 with the win. They travel to Jackson County on Tuesday in a 49th District matchup. Corbin drops to 1-1 on the year and will have a 50th District battle with South Laurel on Tuesday.

